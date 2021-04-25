LATEST

Rapid Recap: Celtics annihilated by Charlotte sharpshooting and fatigued defense

A somnambulist-looking model of the Celtics dropped a matinee towards Scary Terry and the Hornets, shedding 125-104.

They had been immensely sloppy with the ball and unprepared on protection, letting Charlotte run buckwild in transition to bomb away from deep. (Rozier, Miles Bridges, Devonte’ Graham and P.J. Washington all had a number of 3-pointers and scored 20+ factors by the sport’s finish.) Whereas the Cs bench constructed a little bit of momentum on the finish of the interval, the Hornets nonetheless led 33-23 after 12 minutes.

The lackluster offense continued in Q2 for Boston as they watched Charlotte transfer the ball, play with tempo and shred their utterly disorganized protection. Boston legit simply couldn’t get a rattling factor proper on that finish and the house staff capitalized in agonizing vogue, constructing a lead that at occasions approached 20. Solely a 12-point Q2 surge by Jaylen Brown (20-8-2-2 for the sport) saved the Cs in it, behind 63-52 on the half.

The Cs start the third quarter strongly…for 2 minutes. Then the turnovers and sloppy, foul-happy “protection” returned. Small solo runs by Marcus Sensible (scoring 10 of his 17 factors in a consecutive stretch), Brown and Walker (20-6-4-2) didn’t make main dents, because the Hornets at all times managed to remain between 10 and 15 factors or extra forward. As we entered the ultimate body of the sport, it appeared like this one was just about cooked, and wouldn’t you already know it…it was. The torrent of Charlotte triples and their surprisingly spectacular protection was merely an excessive amount of to beat.

Now a visit by way of the sport’s timeline through highlights, commentary, and many others.

However the story of the sport’s begin was rather more rooted in these than in what Tatum was doing:

A considerably extra optimistic perspective:

Not phrases you hear typically re: new Celtic Jabari Parker, and actually, I’m unsure I consider them. He’ll get buckets, however not a lot else.

Oooooooooof:

Value noting that Brown’s Q2 effort was of greater than the bucket-getting selection:

An unlucky a part of this sport’s issues: Regardless that Tatum individually performed decently (19-11-2-1), his protection couldn’t match up with Bridges or Washington.

