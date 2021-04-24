Rapid Recap: Celtics keep it close but drop ugly loss to Nets

The Celtics couldn’t get it completed in opposition to the Nets and misplaced 104-109, even with Brooklyn lacking two heads of its Ghidorah (Harden and Durant). A near-Herculean effort by Jayson Tatum (38-10-4 on 51.9% taking pictures) didn’t make up for the absence of Kemba Walker and Jaylen Brown, the unlucky presence of poor taking pictures and even worse ball-handling (19 turnovers) and sharpshooting from Brooklyn’s Jeff Inexperienced and Joe Harris.

Marcus Good and Payton Pritchard, who have been each on fireplace from deep, had the one different main stat traces—19-5-3-2-0 and 22-3-2-0-1, respectively.

Jayson Tatum is locked in early from 3

Sadly, after letting Tatum rack up early buckets and put the Nets in a gap, the offense stagnated and Brooklyn took benefit.

A number of possessions of blistering sizzling Jayson Tatum not touching the ball is so ridiculously unhealthy — John Karalis 🇬🇷 (@RedsArmy_John) April 23, 2021

it should not be that onerous to assault deandre however they’re doing a horrible job of it lol — david (@whaamncheese) April 23, 2021

Brooklyn took a little bit of a lead however shortly gave it up as Tristan Thompson took benefit of the Nets’ weak frontcourt reserves to devour boards and putback alternatives. However in all honesty, this was a battle of terrible taking pictures—Boston simply shot considerably much less awfully.

Marcus Good with the powerful and-1 end in visitors

You could possibly go to nearly any playground in Brooklyn and see higher hooping than these final 3 minutes. — Mike Dynon ☘️🏀 (@MikeDynon) April 24, 2021

Our man Mike ain’t incorrect. It was a wretched quarter rescued solely by Boston profitable it, main 25-21 after 12 minutes.

Some gross offense for the Celtics right here. They’ve scored three factors over the past five-plus minutes and are actually as much as seven turnovers for the sport. — Jay King (@ByJayKing) April 24, 2021

The Cs’ glory was not long-lived. Missing Jaylen and Kemba is a big deficiency, and the shortcomings of the Celtics bench solely made issues worse.

This quarter has been immensely irritating to look at — Jay (Hornier 4 Fournier) 🍀⚒ (@JaybirdOnline) April 24, 2021

We had a couple of good moments, specifically every little thing that Jayson Tatum did and likewise bits like this…

However the lack of firepower, clumsy turnovers and the flexibility of the Nets made life fairly depressing for our heroes.

excellent news: it may possibly’t worsen than this quarter …I am fairly certain — CelticsBlog (@celticsblog) April 24, 2021

Celtics are down 9 after the primary half

Thoughts you, they have been down solely 9 as a result of Tatum had 25 in 24 minutes of play. It may’ve been rather a lot worse.

Marcus Good is doing his finest to will Boston again into this recreation. His perimeter shot isn’t working, however he’s having success attacking the paint along with his measurement and power in opposition to smaller defenders. – Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) April 24, 2021

Good scored area targets on three straight possessions to cease what may’ve been some irreversibly unhealthy bleeding, however the Cs nonetheless operated the third quarter simply as unsatisfactorily as that they had the remainder of the sport. After which when Joe Harris caught fireplace from deep and Blake f***ing Griffin did his entire “guys, I’m not washed; I simply didn’t need to strive in Detroit!” factor, it seemed extraordinarily dire for Boston.

Nesmith with the nice hustle to stored the play alive!

There have been intermittent moments after that, however in all honesty there wasn’t rather a lot a lot left of observe. Take silver linings the place you possibly can…

fastpp 6/9 from the sector. good. — christine (@sportssapphic) April 24, 2021

However all of a sudden:

Payton Pritchard from DEEEEEEEEP

Then a triple from Tatum and…

#Celtics down 3 and the Boston followers right here at Barclays Heart erupt. #Nets — gary washburn (@GwashburnGlobe) April 24, 2021

Right down to the wire it went, with Boston staying stubbornly two or one possessions right down to Brooklyn, however unable to transform ultimately as the sport ended anticlimactically in a sequence of free throws.