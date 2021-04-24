LATEST

Rapid Recap: Celtics keep it close but drop ugly loss to Nets

Rapid Recap: Celtics keep it close but drop ugly loss to Nets

The Celtics couldn’t get it completed in opposition to the Nets and misplaced 104-109, even with Brooklyn lacking two heads of its Ghidorah (Harden and Durant). A near-Herculean effort by Jayson Tatum (38-10-4 on 51.9% taking pictures) didn’t make up for the absence of Kemba Walker and Jaylen Brown, the unlucky presence of poor taking pictures and even worse ball-handling (19 turnovers) and sharpshooting from Brooklyn’s Jeff Inexperienced and Joe Harris.

Marcus Good and Payton Pritchard, who have been each on fireplace from deep, had the one different main stat traces—19-5-3-2-0 and 22-3-2-0-1, respectively.

Sadly, after letting Tatum rack up early buckets and put the Nets in a gap, the offense stagnated and Brooklyn took benefit.

Brooklyn took a little bit of a lead however shortly gave it up as Tristan Thompson took benefit of the Nets’ weak frontcourt reserves to devour boards and putback alternatives. However in all honesty, this was a battle of terrible taking pictures—Boston simply shot considerably much less awfully.

Our man Mike ain’t incorrect. It was a wretched quarter rescued solely by Boston profitable it, main 25-21 after 12 minutes.

The Cs’ glory was not long-lived. Missing Jaylen and Kemba is a big deficiency, and the shortcomings of the Celtics bench solely made issues worse.

We had a couple of good moments, specifically every little thing that Jayson Tatum did and likewise bits like this…

However the lack of firepower, clumsy turnovers and the flexibility of the Nets made life fairly depressing for our heroes.

Thoughts you, they have been down solely 9 as a result of Tatum had 25 in 24 minutes of play. It may’ve been rather a lot worse.

Good scored area targets on three straight possessions to cease what may’ve been some irreversibly unhealthy bleeding, however the Cs nonetheless operated the third quarter simply as unsatisfactorily as that they had the remainder of the sport. After which when Joe Harris caught fireplace from deep and Blake f***ing Griffin did his entire “guys, I’m not washed; I simply didn’t need to strive in Detroit!” factor, it seemed extraordinarily dire for Boston.

There have been intermittent moments after that, however in all honesty there wasn’t rather a lot a lot left of observe. Take silver linings the place you possibly can…

However all of a sudden:

Then a triple from Tatum and…

Right down to the wire it went, with Boston staying stubbornly two or one possessions right down to Brooklyn, however unable to transform ultimately as the sport ended anticlimactically in a sequence of free throws.

