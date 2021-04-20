Rapid Recap: Hospital Celtics return, get worked over by Bulls

I knew it was going to be a tough evening after I discovered cheap-ass NBC Boston was serving us Brian Scalabrine because the play-by-play man for tonight’s recreation vs Chicago. The one brilliant notice within the 102-96 loss was listening to Danny Ainge candidly criticize his workforce’s sloppy and disjointed play for 2 hours.

First off, the Celtics suited up with out Kemba Walker and Marcus Sensible, each out as a result of non-Covid associated sickness. There’s some wild hypothesis their circumstances could also be associated to reactions to vaccinations. Rob Williams (sore left knee) and Evan Fournier (Covid) remained out.

Jayson Tatum might have recorded his first profession triple-double (14 factors, 13 rebounds, 10 assists), however the Celtics actually wanted his scoring tonight and he woefully underperformed (3-17 FG). JT additionally had some unhealthy turnovers and questionable offensive choices late within the recreation. Jaylen Brown completed with a team-high 23 factors (10-15 FG) however was a non-factor for a lot of the 2nd half.

The Celtics had no reply for Nikola Vucevic (29 factors) and surrendered 9 offensive rebounds for 18 2nd-chance factors. In 22 painful minutes, Grant Williams logged as many fouls (3) as area objectives and rebounds.

Jaylen Brown is cooking proper now with 13 factors on 6-for-6 capturing over the primary 9 minutes. He is now 23 for his final 26 from the sector courting again to his 40-point outing in opposition to LA. And one of many misses was a heave. — Jay King (@ByJayKing) April 19, 2021

Terrific offensive first quarter for the Celtics, who shot 13-19 from the sector and 4-6 from 3. The one purpose the sport is shut (30-24) after one quarter is the Celtics have dedicated six turnovers. Jaylen Brown is an ideal 6-for-6 for 13 factors. – Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) April 19, 2021

Danny Ainge simply mentioned he calls Luke Kornet “Massive Fowl”? 😂 — Chris Forsberg (@ChrisForsberg_) April 19, 2021

JABARI PARKER THROWS DOWN THE HAMMER pic.twitter.com/GN4hH0dvac — Taylor Snow (@taylorcsnow) April 20, 2021

Halftime: Celtics 48, Bulls 42

☘️ Brown: 13 PTS (6-9)

☘️ Pritchard: 9 PTS (4-5)

☘️ Tatum: 3 PTS, 7 REB, 5 AST

🐮 Vucevic: 17 PTS, 5 REB pic.twitter.com/kWSWWF6w33 — Taylor Snow (@taylorcsnow) April 20, 2021

(There was nothing value sharing from that third quarter)

After 3 right here in Boston: Bulls 74, Celtics 66. Boston has shot 14-for-38 total for the reason that first quarter, and 2-for-13 from 3-point vary. Story of the sport, although, is that this: Bulls have a mixed 30-7 benefit in second likelihood factors (16-2) and factors off turnovers (14-5). – Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) April 20, 2021

boston appears to be like like a workforce that does not have its two finest level guards — Michael Pina (@MichaelVPina) April 20, 2021

Per @EliasSports, Jayson Tatum (23y, 47d) is the second-youngest Celtics participant in franchise historical past to file a triple-double Youngest: Marcus Sensible (21y, 315d), Jan. 15, 2016 vs. Phoenix https://t.co/r5st73Wyyz — Celtics Stats (@celtics_stats) April 20, 2021

Tremont cuts it to 2! pic.twitter.com/ilCq1Rlrhm — Boston Celtics (@celtics) April 20, 2021

Tremont Waters sat your complete recreation, began the fourth quarter then gave the C’s a much-needed 9 factors in eight minutes with out lacking a shot. Actually, actually spectacular. — Souichi Terada (Soichi Terada) (@Souichi Terada) April 20, 2021

Brad Stevens says that Jaylen Brown can be getting his left shoulder checked out after this recreation. — Amanda_Pflugrad (@Amanda_Pflugrad) April 20, 2021

Brian Scalabrine to Danny Ainge, who referred to as the sport with him: “Did you not less than have enjoyable?” Ainge: “No. No I didn’t. That was not enjoyable in any respect.” Scal: “At the least we had an opportunity to catch up.” Ainge: “We may go to lunch to do this. This was not enjoyable.” — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) April 20, 2021

