Rapid Recap: Hospital Celtics return, get worked over by Bulls

I knew it was going to be a tough evening after I discovered cheap-ass NBC Boston was serving us Brian Scalabrine because the play-by-play man for tonight’s recreation vs Chicago. The one brilliant notice within the 102-96 loss was listening to Danny Ainge candidly criticize his workforce’s sloppy and disjointed play for 2 hours.

First off, the Celtics suited up with out Kemba Walker and Marcus Sensible, each out as a result of non-Covid associated sickness. There’s some wild hypothesis their circumstances could also be associated to reactions to vaccinations. Rob Williams (sore left knee) and Evan Fournier (Covid) remained out.

Jayson Tatum might have recorded his first profession triple-double (14 factors, 13 rebounds, 10 assists), however the Celtics actually wanted his scoring tonight and he woefully underperformed (3-17 FG). JT additionally had some unhealthy turnovers and questionable offensive choices late within the recreation. Jaylen Brown completed with a team-high 23 factors (10-15 FG) however was a non-factor for a lot of the 2nd half.

The Celtics had no reply for Nikola Vucevic (29 factors) and surrendered 9 offensive rebounds for 18 2nd-chance factors. In 22 painful minutes, Grant Williams logged as many fouls (3) as area objectives and rebounds.

(There was nothing value sharing from that third quarter)

