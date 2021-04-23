Rapid Recap: Kemba’s big night leads Celtics over Suns, 99-86

Fast Recap is designed for the busiest of Celtics followers. Whether or not you possibly can’t keep awake to learn 10 paragraphs or your hangover is simply an excessive amount of, Fast Recap tells the timeline of the sport in solely a minute or two.

It’s been an up-and-down season for Kemba Walker, however tonight was undoubtedly a peak, as he led the Celtics to a 99-86 win over the Phoenix Suns. The veteran level guard scored 32 factors on 11 of 17 capturing (5 of 11 threes) and nearly single-handedly fouled out the Suns’ Devin Booker together with his knack for taking prices.

The Celtics led by as many as 21 factors, regardless of committing 20 turnovers. Jayson Tatum once more shot poorly (3 of 17) however did make a 3 within the ultimate moments to shut it out. Tatum completed with 15 factors, 11 rebounds and 6 assists. The Celtics’ bench outscored the Suns’ bench, 30-16.

The Suns are the league’s finest street staff by far, however could have felt the results of being on a back-to-back. Phoenix dedicated 17 turnovers and had been horrible from the arc (6 of 35). The guests had been led by Chris Paul (who defies time and age) with 22 factors, 8 rebounds and eight assists in 38 minutes.

As standard, personnel was unsettled.

#NEBHInjuryReport replace: Jaylen Brown (left shoulder bursitis) – OUT

Evan Fournier (Well being & Security Protocols) – OUT

Robert Williams (left knee soreness) – OUT — Boston Celtics (@celtics) April 22, 2021

Protection appeared nice early.

1st staff All D pic.twitter.com/U0VCLGQz7c – Efrain Ramos (@efraincarmelo) April 22, 2021

My God, what a defensive sequence from Romeo pic.twitter.com/Ge7kCRkPJ1 — Taylor Snow (@taylorcsnow) April 22, 2021

Kemba Walker actually feeling it. 11 factors on 4-for-4 capturing over the primary seven minutes. He was out sick Monday, however you marvel if the day off nonetheless helped. He hasn’t performed in a recreation since Saturday evening. — Jay King (@ByJayKing) April 22, 2021

Marcus has eyes behind his head #Celtics Rewind offered by @tmobile pic.twitter.com/nc44dympJr — Celtics on NBC Sports activities Boston (@NBCSCeltics) April 22, 2021

Finish of 1Q: Celtics 26, Suns 21

☘️ Walker: 11 PTS (3-3 3P)

☘️ Tatum: 4 PTS, 5 REB, 4 AST

☀️ Booker: 5 PTS, 2 REB — Taylor Snow (@taylorcsnow) April 22, 2021

Second quarter.

Tatum runs decide and roll with Parker. Parker rolls, will get a simple dunk. He has scored successfully ever since stepping onto the Celtics roster. — Jay King (@ByJayKing) April 22, 2021

#Celtics protection is related and stifling proper now. — Abby Chin (@tvabby) April 22, 2021

Final 12 minutes or so have gone: 10-0 Celtics, 10-0 Suns, 14-0 Celtics, 8-0 (and counting) Suns. — Adam Himmelsbach (@AdamHimmelsbach) April 22, 2021

Aaron Nesmith in six minutes – six factors, 2-3 from three, one cost drawn on Devin Booker — Mark Murphy (@Murf56) April 23, 2021

#Celtics finish 2Q on a16-4 run and lead #Suns 53-37. Walker 19 on 7-for-8 FG, Sensible 7, Nesmith 6, Tatum 4; Paul 12, Booker 9. — gary washburn (@GwashburnGlobe) April 23, 2021

Celtics have 12 turnovers, Tatum is 1 for 7, and Jaylen, Rob Williams and Fournier are out. So, naturally, they lead the Suns by 16 at half. — Adam Himmelsbach (@AdamHimmelsbach) April 23, 2021

Third quarter.

Booker now has 4 fouls, together with three prices, two of these drawn by Walker. — Mark Murphy (@Murf56) April 23, 2021

Tatum is 2-of-9 FG with 6-6-6 and the Celtics are up 21 on Phoenix. — Chris Grenham (@chrisgrenham) April 23, 2021

Robust end plus the foul for Tristen#Celtics Rewind offered by @tmobile pic.twitter.com/kiimxoTWh0 — Celtics on NBC Sports activities Boston (@NBCSCeltics) April 23, 2021

knocked down, however do not rely him out pic.twitter.com/zcF5gGqOMt — Boston Celtics (@celtics) April 23, 2021

Celtics lead 77-65 after three Walker – 27 factors on 10-12 FGs

Tatum – 8/8/6

Thompson – 9 factors, 11 rebounds

Sensible – 9 factors

Celtics – 8-26 threes

Celtics – 20 turnovers Paul – 16 factors

Booker – 13 factors, 5 fouls

Bridges – 12 factors

Suns – 2-24 threes

Suns – 14 turnovers — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) April 23, 2021

Fourth quarter.

Kemba Walker has reached the 30-point mark for the second time this season. The final time? Feb. 26 in a win towards the Pacers. — Jay King (@ByJayKing) April 23, 2021

Kemba knocks down a wild 3 after which attracts a cost on the opposite finish, inflicting Devin Booker to foul out. What an evening for No. 8 pic.twitter.com/BXRQpt0j45 — Taylor Snow (@taylorcsnow) April 23, 2021

Kemba ties a season excessive with 32 PTS within the @celtics residence win. Kemba: 11-17 FGM, 5 3PM

Jayson Tatum: 15 PTS, 11 REB, 6 AST

Chris Paul: 22 PTS, 8 REB, 8 AST pic.twitter.com/DpoiKBtZR4 – NBA (@NBA) April 23, 2021

Field rating