Rapid Recap: Kemba’s big night leads Celtics over Suns, 99-86

Fast Recap is designed for the busiest of Celtics followers. Whether or not you possibly can’t keep awake to learn 10 paragraphs or your hangover is simply an excessive amount of, Fast Recap tells the timeline of the sport in solely a minute or two.

It’s been an up-and-down season for Kemba Walker, however tonight was undoubtedly a peak, as he led the Celtics to a 99-86 win over the Phoenix Suns. The veteran level guard scored 32 factors on 11 of 17 capturing (5 of 11 threes) and nearly single-handedly fouled out the Suns’ Devin Booker together with his knack for taking prices.

The Celtics led by as many as 21 factors, regardless of committing 20 turnovers. Jayson Tatum once more shot poorly (3 of 17) however did make a 3 within the ultimate moments to shut it out. Tatum completed with 15 factors, 11 rebounds and 6 assists. The Celtics’ bench outscored the Suns’ bench, 30-16.

The Suns are the league’s finest street staff by far, however could have felt the results of being on a back-to-back. Phoenix dedicated 17 turnovers and had been horrible from the arc (6 of 35). The guests had been led by Chris Paul (who defies time and age) with 22 factors, 8 rebounds and eight assists in 38 minutes.

