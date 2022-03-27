Rapper Chika Concerns Fans Online Implying She Wants To Harm Herself | News

grammy nominated rapper Chika She has been worrying her fans about a post she made on social media which means she wants to take her own life.

The member of the XXL 2020 freshman class posted a lengthy statement implying that he is on the verge of suicide, writing in part: “I went to the top of the Intercontinental but couldn’t jump. Not because I don’t want to.” , but because the metal stairs were scary,” she wrote. “It looks like a crying wolf, but it’s not. It’s hard to find the right way. The fastest way. The painless way. I’m too tired of myself.”