Rapper Chika Concerns Fans Online Implying She Wants To Harm Herself | News

grammy nominated rapper Chika She has been worrying her fans about a post she made on social media which means she wants to take her own life.
The member of the XXL 2020 freshman class posted a lengthy statement implying that he is on the verge of suicide, writing in part: “I went to the top of the Intercontinental but couldn’t jump. Not because I don’t want to.” , but because the metal stairs were scary,” she wrote. “It looks like a crying wolf, but it’s not. It’s hard to find the right way. The fastest way. The painless way. I’m too tired of myself.”
In addition, Chika writes how she believes it will serve as a cautionary tale in helping a person go through extreme pain to their devices. The rapper also said that she wouldn’t feel sorry for the people she might leave behind, adding that…