Rapper Tory Lanez arrested for social media post directed at Megan Thee Stallion

rapper Tory Lenz, who is Megan Thee Stallion Accused of Shooting He was detained in a downtown Los Angeles courtroom on Tuesday for allegedly violating the terms of a pre-trial protective order, in the Hollywood Hills in the summer of 2020.

LA County Superior Court Judge David Hereford agreed with prosecutors that some of Lenz’s recent social media posts appear to be messages directed at Megan Thee Stallion. The judge ordered that Lenz would no longer make any public mention of the case or the victim.

LA County Superior Court Judge David Hereford granted bail for $350,000. Lenz’s lawyer said bail would be posted soon, so Lenz is unlikely to remain in custody.

The 29-year-old Canadian rapper, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, has been charged with a felony.