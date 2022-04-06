Rapper Tory Lanez jailed again in Megan Thee Stallion case

Andrew Dalton by AP Entertainment Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Rapper Tory Lanez was briefly jailed Tuesday after a judge said he had violated a protective order in connection with a felony assault in which he had rapper Megan Stallion. Accused of shooting in the leg.

29-year-old Lenz, whose legal name is Daystar Peterson, was handcuffed and taken to prison in a Los Angeles courtroom. He posted bail and was released several hours later.

At the hearing, Superior Court Judge David Hereford found that Peterson had violated orders not to contact or harass Megan and that he did not discuss evidence with outside parties.

While Peterson did not contact Megan directly, Hereford said that some of her tweets appeared to be clear messages to her, and ordered Peterson not to mention her in any social media.