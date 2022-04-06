Rapper Tory Lanez jailed again in Megan Thee Stallion shooting case

Rapper Tory Lanez was briefly jailed after a judge said he violated a protective order in an assault case that accused him of shooting fellow rap star Megan Thee Stallion in the leg went.

29-year-old Lenz, whose legal name is Daystar Peterson, was handcuffed and taken to prison in a Los Angeles courtroom. He posted bail and was released several hours later.