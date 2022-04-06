Rapper Tory Lanez jailed again in Megan Thee Stallion shooting case

Rapper Tory Lanez was briefly jailed after a judge said he violated a protective order in an assault case that accused him of shooting fellow rap star Megan Thee Stallion in the leg went.
29-year-old Lenz, whose legal name is Daystar Peterson, was handcuffed and taken to prison in a Los Angeles courtroom. He posted bail and was released several hours later.
At the hearing, Superior Court Judge David Hereford found that Peterson had violated orders not to contact or harass Megan Thee Stallion and not to discuss evidence with outside parties.
While Peterson did not contact Megan Thee Stallion directly, Judge Hereford said some of her tweets appeared to be clear messages to her, and ordered Peterson not to mention her in any social media.
