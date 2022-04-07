Rapper Tory Lanez jailed for violating court orders in Megan Thee Stallion case

Rapper Tory Lanez was briefly jailed on Tuesday after a judge said he had violated a protective order in a felony charge that accused him of shooting rapper Megan Thee Stallion in the leg. went.

29-year-old Lenz, whose legal name is Daystar Peterson, was handcuffed and taken to prison in a Los Angeles courtroom. He posted bail and was released several hours later.

At the hearing, Superior Court Judge David Hereford found that the Canadian rapper had violated orders not to contact or harass Megan and that he did not discuss evidence with outside parties.

While Peterson did not contact Megan directly, Hereford said that some of her tweets were clear messages to her, and ordered Peterson not to mention her in any social media.

Pietersen’s lawyer Sean Holly said in court…