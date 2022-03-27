Raptor fans evacuated after speaker catches fire at Scotiabank Arena

In a Raptors season that had almost everything, something else came out of nowhere.

A fire in a speaker hanging from the ceiling of the Scotiabank Arena forced the building to be evacuated during the first part of their win over the Indiana Pacers on Saturday night.

A spokesman for the team said a “small electrical fire” started in one of the speakers above Section 103 in the 23-year-old arena.

Police and fire officials wanted the building to be evacuated after fans were originally removed from the two sections at the eastern end of the arena.

Raptors coach Nick Nurse said after the game, “All of a sudden during the game I looked up and that whole section was clear, and I was trying to figure out why or what happened.” “I was like, ‘Geez, didn’t they sell that whole section? I…