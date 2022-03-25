Raptors Discuss Thad Young’s Impact On and Off the Court

Sometimes it’s the stupidest questions that matter the most.

NBA practices can be filled with a bunch of players nodding as well as pretending to understand whatever the coach is saying. Sometimes, it’s easier to just fake like you know what you’re doing than to admit to everyone that you’re confused. It takes a certain level of comfort to raise a hand and ask, wait, what are we doing here?

This is what Thad Young has provided to the Toronto Raptors since the deadline acquisition of his trade from the San Antonio Spurs. Sure, his on-court production is helpful, but it’s what helped him take the Raptors off the court that made the biggest difference.

“He asks candid questions in shootouts, rehearsals, he’s very in tune, with a lot of play…