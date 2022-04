VanVleet scored 29 points (7-17 FG, 4-11 3PT, 11-11 FT), seven assists, three steals and two rebounds in Sunday’s 114-109 loss to Miami.

After averaging 14.6 points in his last nine games, VanVleet doubled that total against the Heat in a losing effort. Despite the high-scoring output, the sixth-year guard’s shooting numbers have been forgotten as he dropped only 40.7 percent of his shots off the field.