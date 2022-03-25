LATEST

Raptors Get OG Anunoby Back From Injury vs. Cavaliers

Raptors Get OG Anunoby Back From Injury vs. Cavaliers

Ozzy Anunobi is back.

The Toronto Raptors will have the 24-year-old forward back in their lineup Thursday night against the Cleveland Cavaliers, the team announced pre-game. It will be Annobi’s first game since the All-Star break, when he was missing for more than a month due to a fracture in his right ring finger.

Anunoby certainly won’t be at 100% in his first game and plans to bring him back slowly after losing 14 games in a row until 16 February for Toronto. He worked up the pre-game with a splint on the finger. As per the team’s last update, a full recovery is yet to come.

