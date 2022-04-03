Raptors Legend Kyle Lowry Debuts New Commercial

The return of Kyle Lowry to Toronto on Sunday night is coming this weekend with a new commercial debut in Canada.

The Toronto Raptors legend has once again teamed up with BitBuy in a new ad in which he takes a charge — at least believed to be — from Yamamotoyama Ryuta, a 600-pound Japanese sumo wrestler who is known for the history of sumo wrestling. The heaviest in

This is the second time that Lowry has filmed an advertisement with a Canadian crypto company. He debuted in a Super Bowl ad earlier that year in which a company salesman mocked Lori for missing so many shots in his illustrious career.

Lowry has become increasingly involved in non-basketball financial ventures in recent years. He has become the brand ambassador of BitBuy and has started investing in renewable energy companies and health…