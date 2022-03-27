Raptors-Pacers Game Delayed By Fire; Fans Removed from Arena – NBC Chicago

The Toronto Raptors’ win over the Indiana Pacers on Saturday night was delayed by about 70 minutes in the second quarter and the arena was empty after a speaker on the top of the stand caught fire.

The players walked into their locker rooms with a 4:05 in the second quarter and the Raptors were leading 66-38. Toronto won 131–91.

About half an hour after play was halted, a Raptors spokesperson said the team had consulted with Toronto Fire Services and hoped play could resume without fans in 30 or 40 minutes.

Shortly thereafter, two workers using ropes and harnesses hung from the ceiling and sprayed a fire extinguisher on the problematic speaker.

When the Raptors returned for the warm-up, the rest of the usher and arena security personnel erupted in joy. Halftime break…