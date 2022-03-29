Raptors’ Pascal Siakam Is In All-NBA Conversation, But It’s Complicated

In 2019-20, Pascal Siakam was voted as the All-Star starter and made the All-NBA Second Team. He missed out on an All-Star selection this season, but he once again finds himself in the All-NBA buzz.

Siakam’s scoring average is slightly lower this season (22.2) than 2019-20 (22.9), but their other stats are almost across the board. Through 61 games, he averages a career-high of 8.2 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.2 steals. He’s shooting 49.2 percent from the field—his best since becoming Toronto’s primary scoring option—and while his frequency is waning, he’s adding up to a career-best 37.3 percent of his 3-point chances.

Number With Siakam on the court the Raptors point to a different team. He has played a major role in the Toronto Smashing…