Raptors playoff picture takes shape as Eastern Conference

The magic number for the Toronto Raptors to avoid a play-in tournament is now just two.

With four games remaining, the Raptors need to either split their final few games or drop a game or two to leave the Cleveland Cavaliers seeded sixth in the Eastern Conference and either Trae Young or Kevin to open the playoffs. The date with Durant will have to be avoided.

Right now, the worst could be an eighth-place finish in the Toronto conference. For this the Raptors will have to somehow lose all their remaining games and there will be a confluence of bad luck against them. Basketball Reference The probability of this happening is 0.8%.

Conversely, the best Toronto can reach is the third seed or, more realistically, the fourth seed should the Philadelphia 76ers drop down the stretch.

The most likely outcome for this…