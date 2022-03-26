Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes has no idea where to get braids done in Toronto

Toronto Raptors rookie and rising star Scotty Barnes took little time to adjust to his role on the NBA court, but even if he made it through his first in what will hopefully be several cold winters in the city, it seems That youth power ahead is still getting used to the little things about life in a new city.

The fourth overall draft pick and potential NBA Rookie of the Year candidate has impressed in his first 65 games in the league, knocking down an average of 15.3 points per game and impressing teammates and fans with his spirited attitude and often endearing childlike personality. won with.

But Scotty Barnes is far from his home in West Palm Beach, Florida, and he’s clearly still figuring out some little things about living…