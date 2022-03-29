Raptors see how far Pascal Siakam has come in win vs Celtics

It was 18 months ago that Pascal Siakam walked off the court in Toronto as the scapegoat for the Toronto Raptors. He wasn’t solely to blame for Toronto’s loss of Game 7 to the Celtics, but mostly. His 14.9 points per game on 38.2% shooting in that series wasn’t going to cut it from the superstar aspiring player.

“I take too much of the blame,” he said in the Orlando Bubble on the evening of September 11, 2020. “It’s a learning experience. … A lot of people go through these moments and I think it’s about giving feedback. What are you going to get out of this? Will you take it as a learning experience? or are you going to be sorry for yourself?”

On Monday, against a very different-looking Boston Celtics team, Boston had no answer for the now-27-year-old Raptors star, whose 40…