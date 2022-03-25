Raptors’ Siakam leads with superstar performance by every measure

Here are 10 takeaways from the Toronto Raptors’ 117-104 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday.

1. The Raptors handled their business with a win over the Cavaliers to finish sixth. Toronto led most of the way, but Cleveland scored short runs to stay within striking distance and sought the Raptors’ best effort to close it. It was a game that showed the Raptors’ mettle, and it was completely on deck, with blazing players duking it out to seal a crucial victory.

2. Pascal Siakam led the team to victory. With Fred VanVleet limited enough, Siakam led the charge on the offense with a 35-point effort, while dodging a foul in 32 minutes. Siakam had this whole game going on, scoring from all areas of the floor, often while…