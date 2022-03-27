Raptors sign Armoni Brooks to multi-year deal

Armoni Brooks is living in Toronto.

According to The Athletics shams Charaniya, the 23-year-old shooting guard has reportedly agreed to a two-year partially guaranteed deal that will keep him with the Toronto Raptors for the remainder of this season and potentially next year.

Raptors coach Nick Nurse guaranteed Brooks would stick around when his 10-day contract expires on Saturday and it now appears that both sides have struck a deal to keep him with the outfit this summer.

“I think he’s definitely shown us enough to intrigue us for the summer,” the nurse said after practice on Friday. “For me, I don’t want to put everything on my coaches, but we have a guy who can catch and shoot and he has athletic ability, so it’s up to us…