Raptors Surprised By Thad Young’s Hops

The smart game for Thad Young was to throw the ball to Pascal Siakam and let the 27-year-old middle of the dunk through the fourth quarter on Wednesday night.

At 33 years old, Young is definitely in the ninth position of his career. He is now more of a discerning veteran than a showstopping, highly flighty, athletic beast. And yet, the Toronto Raptors forward had no interest in making the extra pass.

“I was trying to get the ball from him and he was saying ‘Pescal screw, I’m just gonna jump off a trampoline and dunk this thing,'” Siakam joked.

Young spins around an ultra-aggressive Naz Reed, took two dribbles into the hoop, and takes off to throw down his biggest one-handed slam of the season.

“We were all excited, excited for Thad, how he got up, what he looks like…