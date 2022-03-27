Raptors Trust has improved its shooting in Precious Achiuwa

For a moment, Precious Achiuwa hesitated.

This was the mistake the Toronto Raptors were trying to break through this season. So often at the beginning of the year the 22-year-old used to finish things off. The ball spins around him and he pauses for a second, thinks about his options, and then makes his move against a defense that had recovered from his short delay. It was indecision that plagued him.

When Fred VanVleet drove toward the rim and kicked the ball 6-foot-8 forward into the corner for a wide-open shot, Achiuwa needed to go up with it., Indiana Pacers guard Terry Taylor runs short on his shot defense, thinking Achiuwa will not take all three.

he was right.

Achiuwa pump-fake, took two dribbles towards the net, and put down a false floater. Feather…