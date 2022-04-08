Raptors vs 76ers Odds, Line: 2022 NBA Picks, April 7 Predictions From Proven Computer Models

Get ready to battle the Atlantic Division as the Toronto Raptors and Philadelphia 76ers face off at the Scotiabank Arena on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET. Toronto is 46-33 on aggregate and 22-17 at home, while Philadelphia is 49-30 on aggregate and 27-13 on the road. Philadelphia has struggled in their recent visits to Toronto, going 3-17 in their last 20 visits.

The Sixers are the 1.5-point favorite in Caesars Sportsbook’s latest Raptors vs. 76ers odds, while the over-under is set at 220. Before entering any 76ers vs Raptors picks, you want Check out NBA predictions from models on SportsLine.

The SportsLine projection model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned over $10,000 in profit for 1000 players…