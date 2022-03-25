Raptors vs Cavaliers Odds, Starting Lineup, Injury Report, Predictions, TV Channel for Mar. 24

The Toronto Raptors have eight of their final 10 regular season gums at home, meaning they will have to turn the Scotiabank Arena into a fortress once again in order to potentially move up the order. The latest Raptor odds give them a pretty good chance of taking down a conference opponent.

Cleveland Cavaliers They are currently one place ahead of Toronto in the Eastern Conference standings, and this matchup could be one of the last remaining opportunities for Nick Nurse to make some ground. Cleveland has won all three of its games against the Raptors so far.

However, with Jarrett Allen ruled out due to an injury, Cleveland’s core internal presence would not be suited to a team that lacks tremendous internal skills. If Toronto gets some positive injury news, there could be a win…