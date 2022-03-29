Raptors vs Celtics Odds, Line: 2022 NBA Picks Prediction From Proven Computer Models, March 28

The Boston Celtics and Toronto Raptors prepare to square off in an Atlantic Division matchup on March 28 at 7:30 p.m. at Scotiabank Arena. Toronto are 42-32 on aggregate and 19-16 at home, while the Celtics are 47-28 on aggregate and 21-16 on the road. Boston will look to extend their six-match winning streak.

In Caesar Sportsbook’s latest Raptors vs Celtics odds, Toronto are backed by eight points while over-unders are set at 209. Before entering into any Celtics vs Raptors picks, you will want to Check out NBA predictions from models on SportsLine.

