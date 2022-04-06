Raptors vs Hawks Odds, Starting Lineup, Injury Report, Prediction, TV Channels for April 5

The Toronto Raptors are getting closer to officially securing a postseason spot without getting bogged down in the fandom of play-in tournaments. The latest Toronto Raptors odds have them bounce back after losing the comeback game to Kyle Lowry, taking down a play-in team in the process.

While Trai Young and Atlanta Hawks Nick Nurse had some difficulties against the squad, completely outplaying Toronto in their first meeting since the All-Star break. The Hawks potentially getting a home play-in game as a result of their recent hot streak shouldn’t be tampered with.

The Hawks may not have John Collins in this game, but he has enough depth to cause some real problems for Toronto. The bench returned to its old, ineffective position against Miami,…