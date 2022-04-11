Raptors vs Knicks – Game Recap – April 10, 2022

NEW YORK — Obie Toppin and Emmanuel Quickley were looking to end the New York Knicks’ disappointing season on a strong note.

He ended it with the best games of his career.

Toppin scored a career-high 42 points, Quickley had 34 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds, and the Knicks beat the Toronto Raptors 105-94 on Sunday night.

The Knicks finished 37–45 after making the playoffs last season, but second-year players Toppin and Quickly finished on high notes. Quickley had a career high in points and assists and equaled his best night on the board.

“It’s crazy because me and Quick rode here together and said let’s do something special,” said Toppin, who started the last five games of the season in place of Julius Randall, averaging 27 points and six rebounds. “Me and him were…