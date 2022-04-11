Raptors vs Knicks Odds, Starting Lineup, Injury Report, Prediction, TV Channel April 10

After the Toronto Raptors beat all odds this season, they can finally sit back and soak in the fact that they are locked in the No. 5 seed in the conference. The latest Raptors odds have him defeat another division rival in a return to Madison Square Garden.

new York Knicks This season has been one of the most disappointing teams in the league, as they are firmly in the lottery just a year after earning the former No. Still, they have material to harass.

Playing against Tom Thibodeau’s defense is never easy, ad RJ Barrett is starting to grow into a real star in this league. Even if this game is just for personal pride or player development, Nick Nurse’s squad is going to have a hard time winning it…