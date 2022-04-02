Raptors Vs Magic – Game Recap – April 1, 2022

Orlando, Fla. – – Fred VanVleet and Scotty Barnes scored 19 points, Pascal Siakam added 16 points and 11 rebounds, and the Toronto Raptors beat the Orlando Magic 102-89 on Friday night for their fifth straight win.

Gary Trent Jr. finished with 17 points for Toronto, taking advantage of 21 Orlando turnovers.

Mo Bamba had 15 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks for the Magic, who lost their fifth straight.

VanVleet had 13 points in the third quarter while the Raptors were trailing with a 22-point lead. He also contributed five steals and five rebounds.

Trent said, “It was Fred VanVleet Fred VanVleet.” “His resume speaks for itself. He’s been great to us all year.”

The Raptors were never a threat in the second half, but coach Nick Nurse was somewhat disappointed…