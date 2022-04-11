Raptors win East’s No. 5 seed, will face 76 players in NBA playoffs

With the conclusion of the NBA regular season on Sunday, the league’s playoff picture is becoming clearer and clearer.

Fans will be treated to a series of first round matches featuring division rivals, and the fascinating story can be found from play-in tournaments to a seed.

Let’s take a look at the known upcoming playoff matchups, starting with the Eastern Conference:

(4) Philadelphia 76ers vs (5) Toronto Raptors

2 seed on Sunday night, the Boston Celtics defeated the Memphis Grizzlies, meaning the Raptors will face division rival 76ers for the third time after the season.

The last time these two teams matched in the playoffs, former Raptors Kawhi Leonard hit a buzzer-beating mid-range shot in Game 7 and defeated Toronto.