Raptors win playoffs with Pascal Siakam’s masterclass

Here are 10 takeaways from the Toronto Raptors’ 118-108 win over the Atlanta Hawks.

Ek – The Raptors have made it to the playoffs for the eighth time in nine seasons. The Red-Hot Hawks stood in their way, averaging nearly 130 points per game during that stretch, with five straight winners, but the Raptors emerged victorious with a solid performance where they dominated the paint and kept Trae Young in control.

Elsewhere in the east, the Cleveland Cavaliers surrendered against the tanking Orlando Magic, eliminating their chances of taking back their top six spot from Toronto, and as a bonus, the Chicago Bulls were blown away by the Milwaukee Bucks. Gone, who leads the Raptors in fifth.

Two – Pascal Siakam dominated at every level in this game.