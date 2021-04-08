Raquel Gonzalez crowned NXT Women’s Champion at TakeOver: Stand & Deliver | The SportsRush

Raquel Gonzalez crowned NXT Women’s Champion at TakeOver: Stand & Deliver. She beat Io Shirai in the main event of Night One.

The NXT Women’s Championship has finally changed hands. Io Shirai’s dominant run at the top came to an end at the hands of Raquel Gonzalez in the main event of the first night of NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver. She was champion for a whopping 304 days!

Gonzalez has been treated as a threat and developed as such since joining the women on the Black and Gold brand. She has slowly been advancing to the top and finally scaled the mountain after beating the Genius of the Sky tonight to become the new NXT Women’s Champion.

As expected, the main event delivered as promised. The two had a great match that went all around the Capitol Wrestling Center. It wouldn’t be a Shirai match without a dive and the move came off of the TakeOver entrance!

However, Gonzalez was hard to keep down. She even kicked out of a moonsault turning it around and beating Io Shirai for the NXT Women’s Championship.

NXT arguably have the best roster in terms of Women’s Wrestling in all of United States right now. Toni Storm, Zoey Stark, Ember Moon, Xia Li, Sarray, the locker room is full to the brim with talent.This means that there will be no shortage of challengers for the new Champion. It will be interesting to see who lines up next for a shot at the Championship.

