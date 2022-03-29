Rare Terry Wogan interview to air in special Radio 2 documentary – RadioToday

An archived interview with Sir Terry Wogan will be part of a special documentary to celebrate 50 years of his first show on BBC Radio 2.

The one-hour recording was made when Terry visited Brighton for a live broadcast of his breakfast show and, while there, gave an interview to a local BBC reporter.

The unlabeled tape lay untouched for decades in a dusty vault at BBC Southampton Broadcasting House and has never been broadcast before…

Richard tells Radio Today: “Not only was this entire program sitting in a can on the shelf and overlooked for over 40 years, but the producers at the time were lucky enough to keep all the crowds out of their incredibly intimate interviews. …