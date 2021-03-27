Rashami Desai Age, Height, Biography Wiki, and More

ENTERTAINMENT

Rashami Desai

Rashami Desai is an India-born actress, and mannequin, actively working within the Indian Bhojpuri Film and Hindi TV media business. She accomplished 18 years within the media business, was born on 13 February 1986, in Nagaon, Assam, India. She is thought for her look in lots of Television serials and Motion pictures like Dabangg 2, Naagin, Khatron Ke Khiladi, Uttaran, Nach Baliye 7, and many others. Her debut occurs in 2002 by way of the Aasmese film Kanyadaan. Rashami was at all times focused on appearing and dancing since childhood, her household at all times helps her. Her father Ajay Desai is a businessman and her mom Rasila Desai is a Instructor. In 2009, she change into common resulting from her position in Uttaran Television serial as “Tapasya”. That was a lead damaging position within the serial, even after that, she was massively adored by the plenty.

Rashami Desai Biography

Rashami was born and introduced up in Mumbai in a middle-class household. She loves to go to her dad and mom lots. She studied in JB Khot Major Faculty in Borivali East, Mumbai until the twelfth customary. After college, she turns into a Graduate from Narsee Monjee Faculty of Commerce and Economics. Her 1st TV serial was Raavan, which launched in 2006. Her position in Uttaran is massively common amongst family plenty. She is a single mother of a stupendous daughter.

Yeh Lamhe Judaai Ke was her 1st Hindi film in 2004, earlier than that she did a cameo position within the Assamese film Kanyadaan. She likes Assamese motion pictures as a result of her dad and mom belong to Assam. Her official title is Divya Desai however she chooses to make use of Rashami as her stage title. Her daughter’s title was “Manya”, her father is Nandish Sandhu. Nandish Sandhu and Rashmi divorced in 2015.

Rashami Desai
Full Identify Rashami Desai
Nick Identify (s) Rash
Date of Beginning 13 February 1986
Age 33
Beginning Place Nagaon, Assam
Working Discipline Appearing, Modelling
Ethnicity Indian
Zodiac Signal Aquarius
Hair Coloration/ Kind Black
Eye Coloration Black
Faith Hindu
Father Identify Ajay Desai
Mom Identify Rasila Desai
Marital Standing Single
Relationship(s) Nandish Sandhu (m. 2012-2015)
Laksh Lalwani (Boyfriend)
First TV Serial Raavan (2006)
First Film Kanyadaan (2002) (Assamese)
Identified For Uttaran
Adhuri kahani hamari
Dil se dil tak
Pari Hoon Major
Naagin
Khatron ke khiladi
Web Price $3.5 Million {Dollars}

Rashami Desai Profession

Rashami made her debut within the Zee TV serial ‘Raavan’ within the 12 months 2006 as “Mandodari. After her debut, she seems in lots of different every day sope TV serials like Pari Hoon Major, Meet Mila De Rabba, Uttaran, Meethi Choori No 1, Zara Nachke Dikha, Comedy Ka Maha Muqabala, Bigg Boss 5, Comedy Nights with Kapil, Nach Baliye 7, Ishq Ka Rang Safed, Tu Aashiqui, and many others. With fixed success within the Indian TV business, she stored working in regional Bhojpuri and nation motion pictures like Dabangg 2, Gabbar Singh, Tose Pyar Ba, Kab Hoi Gauna Hammar, Umariya Kaili Tohre Naam, and many others.

She is hottest for her position in Uttaran from 2009 to 2014. She gained many silver display awards like

  • BIG Star Leisure Awards
  • Indian Miracle Awards
  • Indian Tv Academy Awards
  • Gold Awards
  • Apsara Awards
  • BIG Tv Awards

Social Media Accounts

Rashami Desai Measurements

Physique Measurements 38-32-38
Peak 5′ 4″ Ft
Weight 60 kg
Gown Measurement 5 (US)
Footwear Measurement 8 (US)
Physique Form Curvy
Chest Measurement 38 inches
Waist Measurement 22 inches
Hips Measurement 38 inches

Some Info About Rashami Desai
  • She additionally labored in b grade motion pictures on the preliminary day of the profession.
  • Her 1st look was on ZeeTV.
  • She doesn’t like a tattoo.
  • She was a mean pupil she has a diploma graduate diploma..
  • Rashami is a single mother.
  • She was married to her Uttran co-star Nandish, they collectively have a lady youngster.
  • She labored in lots of Bhojpuri motion pictures.
  • Her daughter’s title is Manya.
  • Rashmi has a male canine title “oreo”.
  • She additionally dated Siddharth Shukla.
  • Rashmi and her ex-husband have been paired collectively in Colours Television actuality dance present Nach Baliye 7, the place they have been the finalist.
