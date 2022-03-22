Rashami Desai is not becoming a ‘prisoner’ of Kangana Ranaut, put an end to the rumours – Rashami Desai not entering Lock Up Kangana Ranaut show actress reacts tmov

Popular actress Rashmi Desai is not going to be a part of ‘Lock Up’. The actress has given a statement, putting an end to all the news. She will not be a ‘prisoner’ of Kangana Ranaut. There were reports about being a part of the controversial show that Rashmi Desai would come as a ‘prisoner’ to make it more interesting. Rashmi Desai was last seen in Salman Khan’s show ‘Bigg Boss 15’. It is being said that Rashmi Desai is not interested in becoming a ‘prisoner’ of Kangana Ranaut.

Rashmi reacted

There were rumors that Rashmi Desai could become the 16th contestant of this show. Recently, in a conversation with the Times of India, Rashmi Desai put an end to the news and said that I am not going to ‘Lock Up’ as a contestant. I did ‘Bigg Boss 15’ which was a similar format show. I am happy about my latest commitments at the moment. I do not want to be a full time association of the show right now and am not thinking about it.

Rashmi Desai further said that yes, if I am asked to go on the show for some time, then I will accept that offer. I only have time till I leave as a special guest. Fans will be happy to see me in that form. It would have been better if I had been asked once before publishing such news about me. I am currently working on a lot of exciting things. I expect the fans to stay connected with me like this.

Talking about Rashmi Desai, at this time on social media, the actress is seen sharing many posts while spending quality time with her family. Apart from this, Rashmi Desai is seen treating the fans in many ways. Often their photoshoot remains viral. Babita Phogat was eliminated from the lock up on Sunday. In the new task of this show, the celebs were seen narrating the shocking secrets of their lives. Nisha Rawal had told that she had kissed another person even though she was in marriage with Karan Mehra.