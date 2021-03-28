Rashami Desai: Playing Holi With Flowers Is The Most Adorable Way To Celebrate The Festival

Holi 2021 has come while everyone would love to play this colorful festival but this year as COVID cases rises in India, Bigg Boss 13 fame, the actress Rashami Desai said people should play Holi with flowers, “Holi with flowers is the most adorable way to celebrate the festival.” #Rashamiyans

Rashami Desai wrote, “Playing Holi with flowers is the most adorable way to celebrate this festival. Dress up and use flower petals to play an eco-friendly Holi. Buoyant your celebrations with songs and dance cheerfully on the beats. But do not dump the used flowers in water, just throw them in the dustbin.

If you are planning to celebrate Holi this year while following Covid protocols, Phoolon ki Holi as we traditionally know as Brij ki Holi, could be the most Vibrant and exciting way to celebrate the festival.

Phoolon ki Holi will not only make the surroundings full of love, colors, and joy but will give you endless memories to remember forever. “

As growing Coronavirus-positive cases in India, the actress Rashami said, “BE SAFE, BE HAPPY, MAINTAIN SOCIAL DISTANCING, AND MAY YOU ALL PROSPER HEAPS AND BOUNDS…“

In the end words, she wishes everyone “HOLI KI ANEK ANEK SHUBHKAMNAYEIN !!“

Sharing another post Desai said, “Stay safe and organic holi take necessary precaution and enjoy.”

Rashami Desai is very popular on social media and much active on Instagram and Twitter. She has 4.2 million fan followers (Rashamiyans) on Instagram and 524K on Twitter.

