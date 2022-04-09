Rashid Khan Wishes to be a ‘Better Batsman’

Apart from troubling batters at almost his will, Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan has also displayed his ability to smash long hits in tournaments like the Indian Premier League and Big Bash League in the past. But he is not satisfied with cameos and now wants to deliver more consistently with the bat. Rashid, who is currently playing for the Gujarat Titans in the ongoing seasons of IPL, is keen on delivering on both fronts for his team.

The 24-year-old feels that he has the ability to be a better batter and just needed to take more responsibility.

“I think I can be a much better batsman than what I am now. I should be someone taking more responsibility in that department as well. I keep working on my batting. In…