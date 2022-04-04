Rashidat Adelke breaks his own 200m Irish record

It was a great weekend for Rashidat Adekele who broke the Irish 200m record with a performance of 22.59 seconds.

The 19-year-old double U20 European 100/200m champion was representing the University of Texas at the Texas A&M vs Texas Dual Meet on Saturday night.

The performance, which would eventually see Adelke finish in second place, also secured World and European Championship qualification standards.

Race Result:

1 Layla Owens Texas A&M [SO] 22.57 +2.0 PB

2 Rashidat Adelke Texas [SO] 22.59 +2.0 PB

3 Julian Alfred Texas [SO] 23.10

It continues a remarkable start to 2022 for Rashidat, who has already broken Irish 60m (7.17PB) and 200m (22.85a) indoor records in recent months.

Tallaghat AC Star also claims 36.87 for 300m indoors (16 Jan 2022), which…