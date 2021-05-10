ENTERTAINMENT

Rashmi Desai gave killer expression in floral jump suit, video is going viral

Avatar

Renowned TV actress Rashmi Desai is winning everyone’s hearts these days with her new avatar. The actress has a strong fan following on social media. Everyone is obsessed with her and praises her style. Rashmi loves sharing her special moments with her fans. She has now shared a video on her official Instagram account. You can see the style of the actress in this video very glamorous. Now Rashmi’s fans are commenting on the video.

In the video, Rashmi is wearing a jumpsuit of flowers. At the same time, curl hair and nude makeup are making her look perfect. In this video, she is seen giving killer expressions on her favorite song. While watching this video, a user commented: ‘Your expressions are amazing. Another wrote, ‘What a beautiful look.’

Thousands of such comments have been made. Earlier, the actress had another video in which she was seen wearing a Jaipuri print outfit. During that time, his stylish photoshoot was on the internet and he was praised by his fans.

Related Items:

Most Popular

73
ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
50
ENTERTAINMENT

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka: Can Sanjay find details about Vishakha and her brother?
Avatar Avatar
36
ENTERTAINMENT

Urinary Tract Infection: Know the causes, symptoms and home remedies
Avatar Avatar
28
ENTERTAINMENT

Chehre Full HD Movie Download Leaked by kuttymovies, tamilrockers, isaimini, Filmyzilla, Filmywap
Avatar Avatar
22
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
21
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot
20
ENTERTAINMENT

One Piece Chapter 1012 Spoilers Reddit Release Date and Time
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
20
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
20
ENTERTAINMENT

Bio-bubble also failed to stop Corona, postponed match between KKR and RCB
20
ENTERTAINMENT

Games Of Thrones Actress Esme Bianco has sued Marilyn Manson

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top