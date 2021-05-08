Rashmi Desai trolled by dancing on the song of Cardi B, users said this thing

Rashmi Desai’s name definitely comes in this list whenever we talk about television actresses. Rashmi is the same actress who became popular with the serial ‘Same Uttarayan’. With her style and bold personality, she has put the big moon in the show Bigg Boss. Rashmi Desai looks very active on social media after doing this reality show. Fans often share their photoshoot with them

Recently she shared a dance video. She is seen dancing to popular Hollywood singer Cardi B’s song ‘Up’. Cardi B’s song on social media is going to be a challenge. Rashmi Desai was seen in a powder blue off shoulder crop top and mini skirt.

Rashmi Desai also wrote a funny caption while sharing the video. At the same time, he put up a lot of hashtags. Rashmi writes, “I know it’s okay”. This avatar of Rashmi Desai was well-liked by fans and praised her dance, but some have started trolling her. Looking at Rashmi’s performance, users say they should stay at home as there is a corona outside.