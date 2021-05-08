ENTERTAINMENT

Rashmi Desai trolled by dancing on the song of Cardi B, users said this thing

Avatar

Rashmi Desai’s name definitely comes in this list whenever we talk about television actresses. Rashmi is the same actress who became popular with the serial ‘Same Uttarayan’. With her style and bold personality, she has put the big moon in the show Bigg Boss. Rashmi Desai looks very active on social media after doing this reality show. Fans often share their photoshoot with them

Recently she shared a dance video. She is seen dancing to popular Hollywood singer Cardi B’s song ‘Up’. Cardi B’s song on social media is going to be a challenge. Rashmi Desai was seen in a powder blue off shoulder crop top and mini skirt.

Rashmi Desai also wrote a funny caption while sharing the video. At the same time, he put up a lot of hashtags. Rashmi writes, “I know it’s okay”. This avatar of Rashmi Desai was well-liked by fans and praised her dance, but some have started trolling her. Looking at Rashmi’s performance, users say they should stay at home as there is a corona outside.

Related Items:

Most Popular

64
ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
41
ENTERTAINMENT

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka: Can Sanjay find details about Vishakha and her brother?
Avatar Avatar
32
ENTERTAINMENT

Urinary Tract Infection: Know the causes, symptoms and home remedies
Avatar Avatar
24
ENTERTAINMENT

Chehre Full HD Movie Download Leaked by kuttymovies, tamilrockers, isaimini, Filmyzilla, Filmywap
Avatar Avatar
17
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
16
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot
15
ENTERTAINMENT

Games Of Thrones Actress Esme Bianco has sued Marilyn Manson
15
ENTERTAINMENT

One Piece Chapter 1012 Spoilers Reddit Release Date and Time
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
15
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
15
ENTERTAINMENT

Bio-bubble also failed to stop Corona, postponed match between KKR and RCB

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top