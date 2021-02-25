Rashmika buys expensive flat in Mumbai? – TheMiracleTech

Rashmika Mandana, who is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Mission Majnu and is busy shooting for the film, is said to have bought an expensive flat in Mumbai.

Rashmika is being considered for Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Deadly directed by Vikas Bahl. If she bags deadly, she is expected to cement her B-town career.

As she is expected to do more Hindi films, Rashmika has said that she has bought a posh flat in ‘City of Dreams’ to avoid hotel stagnation. This is not all. The Bhishma actress has also received some favorite items from her Hyderabad home to her new home in Mumbai.

Rashmika has gifted herself a cheerful Rangerover SUV. Down South is working with Allu Arjun in Rashmika Pushpa which is a multilingual film including Hindi. She also appears in Karthi’s Sultan.

