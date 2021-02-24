Rashmika Mandana buys flat in Mumbai

ENTERTAINMENT

Rashmika Mandanna An upcoming film is making its debut in the Hindi film industry with Mission Majnu. Set in the 1970s, the film Mission Majnu is inspired by real events and follows the story of India’s boldest mission in the heart of Pakistan that changed the relationship between the two countries forever. It is heard that Rashmika Mandana hired a tutor to learn the nuances of the Hindi language. And now according to the latest report, Rashmika Mandana has bought a posh flat in Mumbai.

It is known that Rashmika Mandana had earlier bought an expensive flat in Hyderabad. The actress currently has several big budget projects in her kitty. She is also a part of another Hindi film Deadly, in which she will narrate the relationship of a father and daughter with Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan aka Big B, a slice-of-life comedy. Neena Gupta also plays an important role in the ensemble. The fatal, produced by Reliance Entertainment, will go on floors in the month of March 2021.

In Tollywood, she is working in an action drama Pushpa, Featuring Allu Arjun in the lead role, which is scheduled to hit the screens in August. The film, based on the smuggling of Lal Chandan, is being starred by Sukumar and is moderated by Mithri Movie Makers.

