rashmika mandanna birthday: Happy Birthday, Rashmika Mandanna! Rising star from the South has her hands full with these 5 films

Rashmika Mandanna, who has a huge fan following in Southern India, has created an equally loyal fan base in the northern part of India. The Hindi dubbed versions of the highly successful Telugu films such as ‘Kirik Party’, ‘Chalo’, ‘Geetha Govindam’, ‘Sarileru Neekevvaru’, and ‘Pushpa’ have made Rashmika one of the most popular faces in Indian cinema.

Rashmika, who turned 26 today, was born in Virajpet of Kodagu district in Karnataka. The actress made her debut in 2016 with the Kannada romantic comedy ‘Kirik Party’. In an old interview, the vivacious actress shared that she got the opportunity to work in her first film after the makers saw her picture in the Clean & Clear Fresh Face of India 2014 competition. The ‘Pushpa’ actress has maintained that she…