Rashmika Mandanna on fandom around her: Expectations do get stressful, but I am my fans’ baby | Bollywood

Actor Rashmika Mandanna enjoys a massive fan following in the Hindi belt despite not having made her Bollywood debut yet. Her 2021 film Pushpa added to that.

When one has such a career high, do future choices become difficult to live up to the expectations of fans?

“I would be lying if I say no, it doesn’t get stressful, but I am my fans’ baby,” she tells us, adding, “I like it when I do something they like. Making them happy is what keeps me going, which keeps me motivated to work harder and keep getting better at what I do. So, I maintain my choices with a good balance of what I want, and what I think they’d all want.”

Talking about being the toast of the fans after Pushpathe actor says the amount of love that has come her way from all quarters has been truly…