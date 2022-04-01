Rashmika Mandanna reacts as Amitabh Bachchan calls her Pushpa in latest PIC from Goodbye sets

Amitabh Bachchan will be soon sharing screen space with the national crush of India – Rashmika Mandannain Goodbye. Yesterday, Big B took to his social media space and shared a behind-the-scenes picture from the sets featuring himself with the actress. Sharing the picture, Amitabh Bachchan captioned it ‘Pushpa’, referring to the recently released pan-India blockbuster film starring Allu Arjun. And earlier today, Rashmika reacted to his post.

In the picture shared by Big B, he and Rashmika can be seen busy in conversation with someone, who has his back towards the camera. Taking to the comments section of Amitabh Bachchan’s post, Rashmika wrote, “Sir #humjhukengenahi (slew of emojis)”. For the unversed, Rashmika’s comment is an improvised version of Pushpa’s (played…