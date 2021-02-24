Rashmika Non-Stop for Pushpa – TheMiracleTech

Hard work and dedication are very much needed to attain stardom and fame in the film industry. Star actress Rashmika Mandana is proving to be her complete dedication. The Chalo actress did an all-day shoot for her upcoming film Pushpa.

It is already known that Rashmika is playing the role of a woman in this action thriller. The actress is currently participating in the film’s schedule. Not long ago, she shared a picture of herself on social media and wrote, “When you have worked non-stop all day and still have 90 minutes left.”

Rashmika should be commended for speaking her heart and working continuously every day. Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa features Allu Arjun as the main protagonist. It will release Pan-India on August 13 in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada. Devi Sri Prasad is composing its music.

