Ratings, analysis and feedback as Spurs capitalize on Arsenal and Man Utd slip-up

Aston Villa 0-4 Tottenham (last 3 66, 71′, Kulusevsky 50′)

Tottenham took advantage of Arsenal and Manchester United defeats with Son Heung-min thrashing Aston Villa in a sensational hat-trick.

Perhaps elsewhere, buoyed by results, Tottenham got off to a quick start and took the lead in the first three minutes. A length ball from Eric Dier was just cleaned up as Harry Kane and his wayward volley hit Matty Cash with Son off a rebound strike for the first time on the post.

That finish moved the Son level up with Fernando Torres, Eden Hazard and Louis Saha on 85 Premier League goals. By the end of the afternoon, he had matched Arsenal legend Dennis Bergkamp on 87.

Aston Villa reacted well to go back, but a…