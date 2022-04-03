Ratings, analysis and highlights as Spurs overtake Arsenal in Champions League race

tottenham 5-1 Newcastle United (Davis 43′, Doherty 48′Son 54′, Emerson 63′, Bergvision 83′ | Shar 39)

Tottenham jumped to fourth place in the Premier League with a strong blow from Newcastle, who put pressure on their rivals in the race for a previous Champions League spot.

Arsenal need a win at Crystal Palace on Monday night to displace their north London rivals, although Mikel Arteta’s men have two games in hand.

After a patient start in which Spurs wrote without creating gilt-edge chances in their opponents, it was Newcastle who could have taken the lead through Joe Willock on 22 minutes, but for a crucial last-ditch Christian Romero block.

more than football

player rating

By I Daniel Storey, the chief football writer of