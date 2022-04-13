Ratings and analysis as Benzema knocks Chelsea out of Champions League in extra time

Real Madrid 2-3 Chelsea (5-4 sets) (Rodrigo 80, Benzema 96 | Mt 15, Rudiger 51′, Werner 75′)
Karim Benzema’s extra-time header knocked out Champions League holders Chelsea and sent Real Madrid into the semi-finals in an action-packed match at the Bernabeu.
After an end-to-end start, Mason Mount set the pace for Chelsea’s dominated first half when he swept home a well-deserved opener in 15 minutes.
Real did not respond and it went from bad to worse for the hosts after half-time when Antonio Rudiger headed to Mount Corner to level the total.
It would have been 3-0 if Marcos Alonso hadn’t handled the ball before firing on top just before the hour mark, but Timo Werner made amends with just 15 minutes to play to grab Chelsea…
Read Full News