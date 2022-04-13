Ratings and analysis as Benzema knocks Chelsea out of Champions League in extra time

Real Madrid 2-3 Chelsea (5-4 sets) (Rodrigo 80, Benzema 96 | Mt 15, Rudiger 51′, Werner 75′)

Karim Benzema’s extra-time header knocked out Champions League holders Chelsea and sent Real Madrid into the semi-finals in an action-packed match at the Bernabeu.

After an end-to-end start, Mason Mount set the pace for Chelsea’s dominated first half when he swept home a well-deserved opener in 15 minutes.

Real did not respond and it went from bad to worse for the hosts after half-time when Antonio Rudiger headed to Mount Corner to level the total.

It would have been 3-0 if Marcos Alonso hadn’t handled the ball before firing on top just before the hour mark, but Timo Werner made amends with just 15 minutes to play to grab Chelsea…